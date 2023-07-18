American Idol alums Kat Luna and Alex Garrido, better known as the country duo Kat & Alex, are calling it quits after two years of marriage.

The former couple took to Instagram on Monday and announced with "heavy" hearts that they've decided to "mutually" part ways "both musically and romantically." She captioned the post, "We love y'all so much," and turned off the comments on her post.

"As we are writing this, our hearts are heavy to have to make this announcement. After 4 years of love and music, we have mutually decided to part ways both musically and romantically," the announcement read. "We are so incredibly grateful for the time God has given us together with not only each other, but with y'all."

The post went on to say that thought they "will not be doing music together as Kat & Alex, we will still be pursuing our dreams individually as Kat Luna and Alex Georgia."

It's unclear what led to the breakup. Kat posted a video with Alex just over a month ago.

Kat and Alex auditioned as a couple during the start of the pandemic in March 2020 with their rendition of Lady Gaga and Braley Cooper's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

On their audition day, Kat was 19 and Alex was 26, and they told the judges they met at church, prompting Luke Bryan to respond with, "Your babies are gonna be beautiful." The judges were even more impressed by their rendition of "Shallow," and Perry even handed Katy Perry a Kleenex to wipe away her happy tears.

Though they didn't get past the Hollywood round, Kat and Alex still had reason to celebrate, as they tied the knot in January 2021. According to People, they got married at Cactus Creek Barn in Dickson, Tennessee.

