Kary Brittingham is engaged!

The Real Housewives of Dallas alum took to Instagram to share the exciting news that boyfriend Mark A. Anderson popped the question during the couple's vacation to Italy.

Sharing a slideshow of their travels to Tuscany, Kary revealed that Anderson popped the question at a covered bridge at their hotel on July 11.

In the video, set to Nat King Cole's "Love," Kary shows off her 12-carat engagement ring as a slideshow of photos of both the rock and of the TV personality and her now-fiancé, flash across the screen.

"OMG I am the hardest person to surprise but my amazing boyfriend managed to pull the most special surprise ever in Tuscany on July 11💍 Thank you for making me believe in love again when I didn't think it was possible!" the 53-year-old mother of four wrote. "I always dreamed of having someone that could love me just the way I am and someone to be my partner in crime and YOU are my person babe now and forever."

Kary continued, gushing over Mark, 57, "I love how we can't fall asleep without touching each other, how you snuggle with me all night, how we tell each other I love you 100 times a day! I love your spirit, how hard you love, how you are always thinking of me, the way you are always spoiling me. Thank you for believing in me, for putting up with All of me babe! you just make me so happy! Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world ❤️."

"Yes yes a million times Yes!!!!!!!!," she added, ending the engagement announcement.

The news comes just one year after Kary and Mark met a year ago on Match.com, and over two years after Kary shared that she and her then-husband, Eduardo Brittingham, had called it quits after 12 years of marriage. Kary revealed the news ahead of the RHOD season 5 reunion special.

"I've shared my life and my family with you on camera for the last two years -- all of the ups and downs," Kary wrote. "As we go into tonight's episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate."

The reality star shared the message alongside a family photo of herself, Eduardo, and their four children -- including their daughter Isabella as well as her daughters Sofia and Olivia and son Alex from her previous marriage. Kary and Eduardo tied the knot in 2009 in a ceremony in Careyes, Mexico.

"He has been the most amazing father these past 17 years to my four kids and for that I am eternally grateful," Kary wrote in her post. "We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it's going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we've shared with each other for so long."

"I am so thankful for my amazing kids and friends for surrounding me during this new transition," she continued. "I want to thank each and every one of you for welcoming my family into your homes- embracing us during the tough times and laughing with us through the fun times."

The reality star admitted that "starting over at 50 is scary and change can be hard," but she is confident that this is the right decision for her and her family.

"If you believe in the power of prayer, please pray for us as we walk through this uncharted territory," she concluded.

Kary and Eduardo's divorce took some time to hash out, with the pair finalizing things just last month. This will be Kary's third marriage.

Mark has also been married before. The injury lawyer was married for 20 years before divorcing 8 years ago. He is a dad to daughter, Turner, 23, who is just one month apart in age from Kary's daughter Olivia.

For more on Kary's time on RHOD, see the video below.

