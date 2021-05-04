Kary Brittingham and her husband, Eduardo Brittingham, have called it quits. The Real Housewives of Dallas star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news ahead of theRHOD reunion special.

"I’ve shared my life and my family with you on camera for the last two years-all of the ups and downs," Kary wrote. "As we go in to tonight’s episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate."

The reality star shared the message alongside a family photo of herself, Eduardo, and their four children -- including their daughter Isabella as well as her daughters Sofia and Olivia and son Alex from her previous marriage.

"He has been the most amazing father these past 17 years to my four kids and for that I am eternally grateful," Kary wrote in her post. "We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it’s going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we’ve shared with each other for so long."

"I am so thankful for my amazing kids and friends for surrounding me during this new transition," she continued. "I want to thank each and every one of you for welcoming my family into your homes- embracing us during the tough times and laughing with us through the fun times."

The reality star admitted that "starting over at 50 is scary and change can be hard," but she is confident that this is the right decision for her and her family.

"If you believe in the power of prayer, please pray for us as we walk through this uncharted territory," she concluded.

During Tuesday's Real Housewives of Dallas reunion special, Kary broke the news to her co-stars while reflecting on how her marital problems caused her to act combatively and confrontationally throughout season.

"This was a really tough season for me, and watching it back, I realized how much I hurt and how much I was struggling, you know, in my life. As I watched that, I realized how much in pain I was. My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't wanna admit it," Kary said, through tears. "After the show finished, you know, me and Eduardo had to have a real heart-to-heart talk, and we decided that, you know, we needed to go our separate ways. And we just told our kids right before coming to the reunion."

Kary said she's "really scared" about the change, and admitted she was "very ashamed" of her behavior on the show.

When asked why she chose not to talk openly about her marital problems during filming, Kary said, "I don't think I was ready. I just knew I was not in a good place, but I guess I was scared. I didn't wanna admit it."

