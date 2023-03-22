One American Idol contestant is reflecting on an awkward moment with judge Katy Perry during her audition. Earlier this month, 25-year-old mother of three Sarah Beth was featured on the music competition show.

As Sarah Beth was introducing herself, the judges all seemed shocked to learn she was 25, with Perry, 38, noting the singer looked 16. When Sarah Beth told the judges that she was a mother of three, Perry stood up fanning herself in apparent shock.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," the visibly nervous Sarah Beth said.

"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," Perry quipped, referencing the young mother's family.

Shortly after the audition aired, Sarah Beth took to her TikTok account to comment on Perry's joke, saying it "wasn't super kind."

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful and that's that," the mother of three said, adding, "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom shaming is super lame and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman."

Sarah Beth concluded her message, saying, "I see all of the young moms and just moms in general... keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that."

Perry herself is mom to 2-year-old Daisy with her longtime love Orlando Bloom.

During Sarah Beth's audition, the mother of three admitted that she wasn't sure if being on Idol was her "dream."

"Is this your dream? If it's not your dream you might need to leave because there are a lot of dreams behind you," Perry told her at the time.

"Right, literally I'm still processing. I can't even answer," Sarah Beth answered.

Perry called the animated contestant "a comic strip character come to life."

Judge Luke Bryan was all for the singer's nervous energy, voting her through to Hollywood. Lionel Richie was concerned that Sarah Beth didn't seem to want it enough and voted no.

Perry appeared to be on the fence, but ultimately said, "Yeah, I guess? Why not?"

The outcome of Sarah Beth's time on American Idol remains to be seen.

