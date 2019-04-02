It's been an emotional season of American Idol for Katy Perry.

Nearly every episode, the 34-year-old pop star has teared up over a contestant's performance and Monday night's episode was no different.

When singer Wade Cota took the stage to perform "All I Want" by Kodaline, Perry and Cota's mother caught all the feels. The contestant revealed earlier this season that he grew up in an abusive household and is now focused on providing for his mother.

"My mom still works full time, she takes care of everything and everybody all the time and all I want to do is take care of her," he said.

After his performance, Cota's mother joined him on stage and Perry wiped tears away while declaring, "We may have found you but tonight you found you."

Cota wasn't the only singer in the top 20 to get Perry's attention. When Alejandro Aranda performed a version of Post Malone's "Fall Apart," the Idol judge said she wished her fiance, Orlando Bloom, was with her. "I want my boyfriend here, I want a glass of wine in my hand and I want to watch the show," she exclaimed.

This isn't the first time Perry has gotten emotional on the show. Check out the "Roar" singer's tearful moment from last week:

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Gives Words of Encouragement to 'American Idol' Contestant Whose Parents Haven't Accepted He's Gay

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in 'No Rush' to Get Married (Exclusive)

Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears During Hollywood Week on 'American Idol'

Related Gallery