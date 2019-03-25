American Idolgot really romantic with a heartfelt expression of love on Monday's new episode.

In a moment that was one for the Idol history books, one hopeful contestant not only knocked her performance out of the park, but also got engaged following a surprise proposal that brought tears to everyone's eyes.

Before taking the stage for the second night of "Hollywood Week" -- where the show whittled it's field of 100 chosen contestants down to the Top 40 -- American Idol hopeful Johanna Jones opened up about the love of her life, Matt.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself, but I think he's probably the one," Jones said in a pre-taped package before her performance. "I mean, I don't know if he knows, but I know."

As it turns out, her boyfriend certainly did know, and made sure the moment was perfect to express his love and pop the question.

Jones explained that her boyfriend couldn't come out to watch her perform, because he was "finishing up finals" in his last semester of school, and that it broke his heart because he couldn't show his support in person.

Little did she know, however, that he was there in the theater to watch her belt out a beautiful rendition of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game," and then give her a jaw-dropping surprise.

After getting a standing ovation from the judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Jones was stunned as her boyfriend walked out onto the stage with a mic in his hand and introduced himself to the judges, who looked almost as surprised as the singer.

"I haven't been here all week because of exams, but I couldn't wait another day," he said, holding a small ring box behind his back, and causing Perry to begin openly weeping before he'd even popped the question.

As he got down on one knee, it was clear that no one from his girlfriend, to her parents watching from the seats, to even the judges had any idea this would happen, and Jones could barely say yes to his proposal between her sobbing tears of joy.

After the special moment, Perry -- who recently got engaged to boyfriend Orlando Bloom -- had tears streaming down her face as well as she and her fellow judges came around to the stage to hug the newly-engaged pair and wish them the best.

And the good news didn't end there for Jones. After getting proposed to, she also went on to make it into the Top 40, meaning she's moving on to the next round of the competition!

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

