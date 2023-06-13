Rags and riches! When Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, Natalie Portman, Lucy Hale, Ashlee Simpson, Cindy Crawford, Kate Bosworth, and more celebs are on the hunt for unique fashion finds, all they have to do is pop into American Rag Cie in Los Angeles, California, and their style needs are bound to be met.

The store has been the go-to destination for It-girls since its opening in 1984, and it all comes down to the retailer’s curated merchandise.

Think: Vintage T-shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, shorts, jackets, hats, belts, and jeans laid out in a 4,000-square-foot space, along with must-haves from brands like Ganni, Comme des Garçons Play, Paloma Wool, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Les Tien in the shop’s contemporary section.

Sebastian Chavez

"Our pieces can be new, quirky, fun, whimsical, and sometimes humorous, but they’re always chic, tasteful, and stylish, so they can be worn over a long period of time," founder and owner Mark Werts tells ET.

"We seek unusual items that bring a little something more. … We want our customers to feel special when they wear or use items purchased at American Rag," he continues.

To gather this exclusive inventory, Werts makes an effort to stay inspired by traveling, reading, following his heart, and being friendly to everyone he comes across.

"Celebrities and stars love the store because we treat everyone the same and with a big gracious smile. … We view retail shopping as a form of entertainment that should be fun," the CEO explains.

Sebastian Chavez

Once you’ve experienced your own enjoyment while stocking up on wardrobe essentials, Werts believes staying true to your sense of fashion is what’s most important when putting a look together.

"The American Rag Cie customer has their own taste and own ability to style themselves. We don't usually sell pre-conceived outfits as we don't subscribe to fashion rules," he notes.

But if you need some guidance, Werts says you can never go wrong by mixing in some pre-loved, one-of-a-kind items.

"Anything goes as long as it is detail-oriented and well-thought-out. … Vintage can basically be worn with anything and always adds a cool factor," he shares.

