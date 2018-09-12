Christina Wells blew the roof off of the Dolby Theater on Tuesday night!

The 42-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant opted to sing Aretha Franklin’s 1967 hit, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” during Tuesday’s live show.

Clad in a show-stopping, sparkly, pink gown, Wells looked every bit the diva that she is as she made the late Queen of Soul proud with her show-stopping performance. Fans loved the rendition, even taking to Twitter to share their support for Wells. One user called it his personal “golden buzzer act of the night” while another said Wells was “amazing.”

Christina Wells honoring Queen Aretha SING IT GIRL!!!!!!! #AGT — Daniel Lederer (@danlederer23) September 12, 2018

I sooo love 💕💕💕 Christina Wells! She’s my #winner! #AGT — Tabatha Lee Tate (@ttate1980) September 12, 2018

I just absolutely love Christina Wells performance that was amazing! You are a natural woman — cobin (@official_cobin) September 12, 2018

The judging panel and the show’s hosts had mostly kind things to say as well, with Heidi Klum even jumping to her feet to applaud the performance.

“I think you are the only person in this competition who has the moxie and the talent to sing that song on this very stage,” Klum told Wells.

Host Tyra Banks, who called Wells a “gorgeous, beautiful woman,” also sang her praises. “We all know that Aretha Franklin is in the Dolby Theatre tonight. Yes, she is,” Banks said.

Mel B said she was "overwhelmed and overjoyed" following the performance, while Howie Mandel got in on the love too, calling Wells “perfect.”

"You are perfect because I think that you are you and that is perfection when you’re yourself and that goes for anybody here," Mandel said.

The one judge who wasn’t totally feeling the performance was Simon Cowell.

“I had a feeling you might be singing an Aretha song tonight. For me, the song was over orchestrated, maybe nerves, you hit some bum notes,” Cowell told Wells. “But I am hoping that we forget all that and remember the great singer that you are and the person you are. This was not your best performance.”

For her part, Wells was just happy to be performing and staying true to herself.

“I stand here for people who don’t think they’re perfect. People who are maybe too heavy or maybe they thought they weren’t the right color or maybe you just didn’t feel like you fit in,” Wells said following the judges' remarks. “So every minute that I stand here whether I sing every note right or not, I stand here and I am proud that I stand here.”

Another contestant who wowed the judges on Tuesday night was 14-year-old Courtney Hadwin, who performed “Born to Be Wild.”

Cowell called Hadwin “a bundle of excitement” following her performance, also telling the teen that he “absolutely love[s]” her.

"I don't want to sit down till the finals because I think she's going to have the confetti going for her one more time," Mandel told ET following the show.

Fans will find out both Wells and Hadwin’s fate during the America's Got Talent results show on Wednesday night, which will be followed by a two-night season finale next week.

