'America's Got Talent' Season 16: ET Will Be Live Blogging 3rd Quarterfinals Show!
'AGT' Judges React to Finally Having a Live Audience Again
'Turner & Hooch' Sneak Peek: Josh Peck and Becca Tobin Have a Fl…
'AGT': 9-Year-Old Opera Singer Delivers Show-Stopping Performance
Watch Shakira React to a Viral Impression of Her Ordering a Pizza
'Big Brother 23': Watch Alyssa Teach Us How to Make Slop Soup (E…
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Two New Boys Go on Tropical Dates -- W…
‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Star Sandra Lee Shares What Actually Grosses…
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: The Islanders Deal With the Fallout Fr…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Emotionally Recalls Her Pregnan…
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Share Why They Were Being Tough Du…
'The Voice' Season 21: Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean on Their …
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast Shares Memories From Their Emotional F…
Watch 'Making It's Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Battle in a 'Pu…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Markie Post, ‘Night Court’ and ‘There’s Something About Mary’ Ac…
Simone Biles and Taylor Swift’s Heartfelt Exchange, Rihanna is O…
Iggy Azalea Talks Retiring From Music, Tana Mongeau on Her Feud …
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has a Meltdown and Stops Filming
America's Got Talent returns to TV on Tuesday for the third quarterfinals night of season 16! ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the night!
Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will be judging and voting on the cream of the crop contestants who made it past their brutal cuts as the remaining hopefuls give it their all in hopes of keeping their AGT dreams alive.
During last Wednesday's second elimination night, the judges pared down the competition, selecting seven acts to move forward to the semifinals, and sending five acts packing. The Golden Buzzer-winning Northwell Nurse Choir sailed through, along with mystical mentalist Peter Antoniou, 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker, 16-year-old self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant and comedian Josh Blue. Meanwhile, Broadway-aspiring songstress Tory Vagasy won the audience save vote, as did singing group Korean Soul.
Tonight, the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the third live quarterfinals round of America's Got Talent.
Check out the video below to hear more from the judges about this season's live quarterfinals rounds, and check out one of the most memorable performances from last week!
RELATED CONTENT:
'America's Got Talent': Best and Biggest Moments of 2nd Quarterfinals!
'AGT': The Best and Biggest Acts in First Live Quarterfinals
'AGT': Contortionists, Comedians and Jugglers Shine in Final Auditions
'AGT': Emotional Songs, High-Tech Magic & More Highlights From Week 7
Related Gallery