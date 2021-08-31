America's Got Talent returns to TV on Tuesday for the first semifinals night of season 16! ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the night!

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will be judging and voting on the cream of the crop contestants who made it past the challenging quarterfinals as the remaining hopefuls give it their all in hopes of keeping their AGT dreams alive.

During last Wednesday's third and final elimination night, the judges pared down the competition, selecting seven acts to move forward to the semifinals, and sending five acts packing. The hopefuls moving on included Golden Buzzer-winning quick change artist Lea Kyle, the acrobatic group Rialcris, the enormous dance crew ChapKidz, songstress Brooke Simpson and Golden Buzzer winners the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. Meanwhile, voice artist Michael Winslow won the audience save and unicycle dance crew UniCircle Flow earned the judges save.

Tonight, the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the third live quarterfinals round of America's Got Talent.

Check out the video below to hear more from the judges about this season's live quarterfinals rounds, and check out one of the most memorable performances from the previous round of competition!

'AGT': 9-Year-Old Opera Singer Delivers Show-Stopping Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'America's Got Talent': Best and Biggest Moments of 3rd Quarterfinals!

'America's Got Talent': Best and Biggest Moments of 2nd Quarterfinals!

'AGT': The Best and Biggest Acts in First Live Quarterfinals

'AGT': Contortionists, Comedians and Jugglers Shine in Final Auditions

'AGT': Emotional Songs, High-Tech Magic & More Highlights From Week 7

Related Gallery