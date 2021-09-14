'America's Got Talent': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 16 Finale!

America's Got Talent returns on Tuesday for the season 16 finale! ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the night!

After a long season with hundreds of hopefuls, countless jaw-dropping performances and shocking eliminations, the Top 10 acts will be trying their best to win over America.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will be judging and weighing in on the slew of finalists -- a group that includes two stand-up comics, three singers, two illusionists, an aerialist, a choir group and a Taekwondo demonstration troupe.

Tonight, the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the final round of America's Got Talent season 16.

Check out the video below to hear more from the judges about this season's live quarterfinals rounds!

