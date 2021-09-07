America's Got Talent returned on Tuesday for the second semifinals night of season 16! ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the night!

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will be judging and voting on the cream of the crop contestants who made it past the challenging quarterfinals as the remaining hopefuls give it their all in hopes of keeping their AGT dreams alive.

During last week's live results show, the judges selected five acts to move on to the finals -- including aerialist Aidan Bryant, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, magician Dustin Tavella, stand-up comic Gina Brillon and Broadway singer Jimmie Herrod. Tonight, the last 11 semifinals will do their best to make the cut in tomorrow's results show.

Tonight, the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the second semifinals round of America's Got Talent.

Check out the video below to hear more from the judges about this season's live quarterfinals rounds!

'AGT' Judges React to Finally Having a Live Audience Again This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'AGT': Fan Favorite Gets the Axe in Shocking Semifinals Results Show!

'America's Got Talent': Best and Biggest Moments of 1st Semifinals!

'America's Got Talent': Best and Biggest Moments of 3rd Quarterfinals!

'America's Got Talent': Best and Biggest Moments of 2nd Quarterfinals!

'AGT': The Best and Biggest Acts in First Live Quarterfinals

Related Gallery