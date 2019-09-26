Heidi Klum is headed back to her America's Got Talentfamily!

AGT announced the big news on Thursday, revealing that Klum -- who stepped down from the main series in the franchise last year -- would be returning for the second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions!

Klum will be joining stalwart hosts Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. However, they'll be seated alongside a brand new judge, British singer Alesha Dixon, who is currently a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Dixon is sitting in for former judge Mel B, who left the show following the end of the first season of AGT: Champions.

The special series serves as a kind of AGT All-Stars show, bringing some of the winners, runners-up and fan favorites from all the different Got Talent series across the globe. The second season will once again be hosted by the incomparable Terry Crews.

"The cat is out of the bag!" the show tweeted on Thursday. "@heidiklum and @AleshaOfficial are joining @howiemandel, @terrycrews, and @simoncowell on #AGTChampions!"

Shortly after the announcement was made, Mel B shared a special message of support with Dixon on Twitter.

"Congrats my lovley you will have an amazing time," Mel B wrote. "It’s a great show to work on with great people,look after my girl @heidiklum."

Congrats my lovley you will have an amazing time,it’s a great show to work on with great people,look after my girl @heidiklum 😘 https://t.co/X7eFdjpJ5Q — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) September 26, 2019

While Klum and Dixon will be presiding over the second season of AGT: Champions, the new America's Got Talent judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union are expected to return next for the next season of the main series.

Season 14 of America's Got Talent just concluded, with the grand prize going to inspirational musician Kodi Lee. Check out the video below for more on the recent AGT season finale.

The upcoming second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions is expected to air sometime in 2020.

