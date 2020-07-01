Amy King is opening up about where her relationship with the Duggar family stands today.

Ahead of the highly anticipated return of TLC's Counting On, ET checked in with the Duggars' estranged cousin, who revealed whom she still keeps in touch with and what she's been up to in her own life. She said that although she hasn't spoken to some members of the family for a while, she's remained close with Jill Duggar, who is currently on the outs with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

"I think we are all just trying to find our path and we're all just doing things differently," Amy tells ET. "I'm doing things differently and I'm happy where I'm at. I'm happy for them. Things are definitely different, but I'm happy for everybody.”

Amy and her husband, Dillon King, welcomed their first child together, son Daxton Ryan King, last October. The new mom says she's completely "at peace," and loves where her "little family is heading."

"I've got a 9-month-old, a restaurant that's expanding, a boutique that's doing well. TV [in general] is just a whole lot of hustle and bustle," she explains. "I want to be received as a genuine, kind person, and TV in general can give people a different perception of who someone is."

"I'm in a good place and I wish my family all the best," she adds. "I have freedom and it is wonderful."

As for her relationship with Jill, Amy tells ET that they mostly communicate via text. "Jill and I text, not on a daily basis, but we text quite often," she says. "And we discuss things."

She also spoke about Jessa Duggar's 3-year-old son, Henry. When asked about Jessa's reveal about her son's delayed speech last November, Amy responded, "I hope all the best for him and that he and the family are fine."

ET also asked Amy to share her opinion on Josh and Jed Duggar's dreams of having a career in politics. "I hope that they do well with whatever they choose to do in their life," she shares.

Counting On returns to TLC on Tuesday, July 7. In the meantime, watch the video below for more on the Duggar family.

-- With reporting by Joseph Corral

RELATED CONTENT:

Jinger Duggar Vuolo Expecting Second Child With Husband Jeremy After Suffering Miscarriage

Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant After Suffering Miscarriage

The Duggar Family Tree: All the Marriages, Kids and Big Announcements!

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo On Raising Their Kids to Have a Strong Awareness of Diversity This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery