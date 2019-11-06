Jessa Duggar Opens Up About Son Henry's Speech Delays

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared her concerns about her son's development with fans on this week's episode of Counting On.

The reality star revealed on Tuesday's episode that she and husband Ben Seewald have been concerned about their second child, Henry's, speech delays, and took him to an ear, nose and throat doctor to have him evaluated.

"He has some speech delays," Jessa, 27, revealed. "We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked, and see what they think we should do next."

"We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on," she shared, noting that she and Ben started to realize when Henry was about 18 months old that he wasn't "communicating like his older brother did at that age."

"He's not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing," she explained.

Jessa said that as a mom, she feels like she stresses out over her children's development more than her husband; Ben, 24, will be "a little more level-headed, like, 'It'll be OK. We'll figure it out.'"

During their visit to the doctor, the couple discovered that Henry's hearing is not an issue. "His hearing is perfect. Developmentally, he’s not behind, he’s on track with where he should be. It just seems to be a speech issue. So at this point, she’s recommended that we see a speech pathologist and go from there," Jessa shared.

In addition to 2-year-old Henry, Jessa also shares 4-year-old son Spurgeon and 5-month-old daughter Ivy with Ben.

