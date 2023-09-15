Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph didn't let a little cyber hack kill their buzz. Instead, they busted out the dance moves.

Poehler uploaded a video Thursday on TikTok showing her and Rudolph dance along to Christina Aguilera's "Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)." The video was overlayed with the text, "When you're in Vegas with your bestie during a cyber attack."

While she included the hashtags "#vegasbaby" and "#hittingtheslots," there probably wasn't much to celebrate and, even worse, no way to play slots in the wake of a cyberattack that brought Vegas casinos to a standstill.

According to multiple reports, a cyberattack affected two of Las Vegas' biggest casinos -- MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, which operates Caesars Palace.

MGM Resorts, the largest casino company in Sin City, reported the attack earlier this week. The attack paralyzed the company's operations, including its computer systems. For some time, the casino floors were inoperable and casino guests could not access their hotel rooms. The cyberattack didn't just affect casinos in Las Vegas, but also other casinos it owns in other parts of the country. MGM Resorts operates the famed MGM Grand, Bellagio, Aria and Mandalay Bay.

It's unclear which hotel Poehler and Rudolph were staying in.

As for Caesars Entertainment, the cyberattack prompted the company to report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that personal information belonging to millions of customers -- such as driver's license and social security numbers -- may have been exposed.

As a result of the possible exposure to sensitive customer information, Caesars is offering customers credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

