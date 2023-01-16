Amy Robach was seen with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, for the first time since news broke of her romance with Good Morning America co-anchor, T.J. Holmes. In the photos, taken Friday, the suspended GMA anchor appeared to meet up with her ex on a New York City sidewalk to hand off the family dog.

Robach, dressed in a brown coat, jeans and brown boots exchanged words with Shue on the NYC sidewalk while the 55-year-old actor, who was wearing a gray puffer coat and boots, held onto the former couple's pup. The pair spoke at a bit of a distance during their meeting Friday.

The photos, which mark the first time Robach and Shue have been seen publicly since news of Robach's romance with Holmes broke, come just days after ET has learned that Robach and Holmes have lawyered up amid ABC's internal probe into their workplace romance.

A source told ET that while GMA3 co-anchors are still employed at ABC, both have hired lawyers "because there is an ongoing investigation and that's what you do when that happens." As ABC News president Kim Godwin has previously said, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "haven't violated any company guidelines."

That being said, the source added that "there is still a chance they will not return to GMA3." The source also surmised that "the longer this process takes, the more likely they won't return to" their respective positions.

"Whether they return to other positions at the network remains to be seen," the source told ET.

In a Dec. 12 letter to ABC News staff, Godwin revealed that the co-anchors would remain off the air while the network conducted an internal review.

"As we start this new week together, I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the letter began. "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Holmes and Robach's romance became public in November after photos surfaced of them showing some PDA. Their relationship drew even more attention due to the fact that they were both still married at the time. A source would later tell ET that the co-anchors had separated from their spouses in the summer.

The two have both been married since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to Shue. Sources told ET that they both split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public. Robach stopped wearing her wedding ring in photos she posted to her Instagram account in October. And, while the news of Holmes and Robach's relationship has come as a surprise to many, a source told ET that it had been "going on in secret for quite some time."

The day after making headlines, the co-anchors returned to their GMA3 show, and Holmes seemingly made a joke about all the media attention.

"You know it's too bad it's Friday, it's been a great week. I just want this to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it," he quipped.

Robach laughed as she told Holmes, "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here -- some of us do, at least."

Holmes and Robach -- who have sat beside each other at the anchor desk daily on weekdays since 2020 -- were initially only temporarily taken off the air, with a source telling ET that Godwin addressed the relationship in an editorial meeting.

They've been off the air ever since, and in the weeks that followed Holmes and Robach proved they are very much still together as they were seen traveling together for the holidays. Holmes also filed for divorce from Fiebig.

