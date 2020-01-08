Plenty of people have thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a historic move on Wednesday, announcing that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

A number of celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Ava DuVernay, Andy Cohen and many more couldn't help but comment on the matter -- even cracking jokes.

"Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support," Schumer, who has previously jokingly compared herself to the Duchess, wrote on Instagram.

The royals even received some new job opportunities from The Daily Show and Cohen.

"We're hiring," wrote The Daily Show's official Twitter next to a list of requirements that were catered to Meghan and Harry.

"Open invite for The Duchess to joining #RHOBH," the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host commented.

See more reactions below:

I love the Harry & Meghan news..Everybody wins, unless I’m missing something. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 8, 2020

And that folks, is what power looks like. 👑 https://t.co/2uLihXRnsn — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 8, 2020

No, that's what spiteful treachery against your own family looks like. https://t.co/QXEhmQsSgX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

No. She’s breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse. As a taxpayer, and a Monarchist, I’m entitled to take a rather dim view of this. https://t.co/s6gkmN3yiI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

The couple, along with their 8-month-old son, Archie, will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America while continuing to honor their duties to Queen Elizabeth II and their royal patronages. Harry and Meghan have always done things their own way since becoming a couple, and will continue to do so.

For more on the royals, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Signs Leading to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Decision to Step Back From Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Royal History: What Their Latest Statement Means

Queen Elizabeth Speaks Out on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Decision to Step Back From Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth Was Unaware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plan to Step Back This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery