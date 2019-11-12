Amy Schumer has a whole lot of love in her heart.

The stand-up comic walked the red carpet at a star-studded charity event benefiting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in New York on Tuesday, and she stopped to talk with ET's Rachel Smith about making her first official "post-baby" appearance.

The Growing comedian couldn't contain her adoration for her 6-month-old baby boy, Gene, and motherhood itself.

"Oh god, it's the best," Schumer marveled. "I'm so lucky."

Looking back over her experiences as a mom over the past half-year, Schumer said that motherhood has changed her "in a million ways."

"I'm just nicer to my mom," Schumer explained with a laugh.

"I didn't know I could love someone that much no offense to my husband, who's here," she added, referring to husband Chris Fischer. "But yeah, I think were both shocked by the level of love that's possible."

Schumer and Fischer -- who tied the knot in February 2018 -- welcomed their little boy in May.

The actress also opened up about her love for Charlize Theron, who hosted the night's event in support of her charity.

"She's amazing," Schumer gushed. "I just love her and respect her so much."

Check out the video below for more on Schumer and Fischer's new addition to her family.

