Amy Schumer is feeling great post-baby!

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a snap of her family day at the beach. Wearing a one-piece, black swimsuit with cutout details, Schumer is all smiles as she walks on the sand.

In the pic, Schumer is joined by her husband, Chris Fischer, and their 2-month-old son, Gene.

"We're good," she captioned the post, which also included a shot of the new mom being pushed around in a beach wheelchair.

The comments section was filled with fans praising Schumer's body so soon after giving birth with one writing, "So beautifull [sic] a normal womans [sic] body you look great!!"

"I am loving my warm soft post baby body," Schumer replied. "Grateful to be feeling so strong again!"

Instagram

Since welcoming Gene in May, Schumer has already returned to work, something that was criticized by some social media trolls. The I Feel Pretty actress clearly didn't care for that kind of commentary, though, taking to Instagram to share a shot of herself using a breast pump while in her underwear.

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" Schumer captioned the post.

While some disagreed with Schumer's parenting choices, others were firmly in the Trainwreck star's corner. ET's Denny Directo caught up with comedian Michelle Buteau back in May and she couldn't help but stick up for Schumer.

"You know what, I know back in the day it took a village, right?" Buteau said. "Like, it takes a village to lift us up and that's what we need to do. We need to lift each other up. I know everybody's just like, 'I wouldn't do that, and I wouldn't do this' and that's fine, you don't have to. But this is our truth and this is what we do."

"So, people wanna go share our stories, let us share our story," she added. "It's not even about entertainment, people, it's about us. It's cathartic for us to get out there and talk about what just happened to us. So just leave people alone. Let them have date night or go do their show, honey."

Watch the video below for more on Schumer.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer to Star in Hulu Comedy Series

Jennifer Lawrence Jokes That Amy Schumer Has Been Ignoring Her Since Having a Baby

Michelle Buteau Has New Mom Amy Schumer's Back After She's Shamed for Returning to Work (Exclusive)

Related Gallery