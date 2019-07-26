Amy Schumer to Star in Hulu Comedy Series

Hulu is getting into the Amy Schumer business.

The comedian has signed a first-look deal with the streaming service and will kick off the partnership with her new comedy series, Love, Beth.

Details are being kept under wraps for Love, Beth, but the half-hour series, which will star Schumer, is expected to launch on Hulu in late 2020. The premise for the comedy will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In addition to being the star, the 38-year-old multihyphenate will direct, write and executive produce the series.

Schumer gave birth to her first child, a son, with husband Chris Fischer in May. Two weeks after giving birth, Schumer debuted her Netflix stand-up comedy special, Amy Schumer: Growing.

Love, Beth marks Schumer's first major return to scripted television, following her breakout success on Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, which aired its most recent season in 2016.

