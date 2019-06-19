Jennifer Lawrence just wants her friend's attention.

On Tuesday, Amy Schumer took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of the multiple text messages that the Hunger Games star had sent her. In the pic, Lawrence asks the new mom a question about The Handmaid's Tale, with no response from Schumer. She then asks if she's asleep because of her newborn, and proceeds to joke about resenting the tiny tot.

"You up? I have questions about hand maids take," Lawrence writes before correcting herself and writing "tale." "It's an emergency. Amy!!! What did she do on season 1 to deserve being in the gallows on season 2? I can't remember where I left off."

"Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby. Wow. Ur really asleep before 11. I'll be damned."

Schumer eventually replied, writing back, "Hi! I'm awake! She ran away." The comedian also wrote on the screenshot, "Everybody keeping their cool about me having a baby."

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Gene, on May 5. The I Feel Pretty star has continued to share updates since giving birth. Earlier this month, her and baby Gene snuggled up together while watching the Hulu drama.

"Oh ok so I can’t watch handmaids anymore. #filledwithregret," she captioned the shot.

Lawrence and Schumer have been friends for quite some time, first photographed in the Hamptons in 2015. They were also reportedly working on a comedy together.

The Oscar winner was also in attendance at Schumer and Fischer's February 2018 wedding -- and will hopefully have her pal at her upcoming nuptials.

Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney and recently celebrated their engagement last month.

A source told ET earlier this month that the 28-year-old actress and her fiance are "head over heels in love," and have been "truly inseparable" ever since the art director got down on one knee.

"They are both very low key and down to earth and want nothing more than to avoid a 'stuffy, pretentious' atmosphere," the source continues, adding that Lawrence's famous pals, Schumer and Emma Stone, will "definitely" attend the nuptials. "Their vision is traditional with a relaxed and casual ceremony, they mainly just want to share their love with friends and family and to express their happiness to those closest to them."

For more on Lawrence's engagement, watch below.

