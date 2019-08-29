Amy Schumer is conflicted about the end of her maternity leave.

The 38-year-old comedian shared a sweet photo of herself and her 3-month-old son, Gene, napping together on a couch.

“Back to work this week. Feeling like 😳💔😢😀,” Schumer captioned the sweet shot.

In the precious pic, little Gene is rocking a green and blue fish onesie, holding a blanket in one hand and reaching up for his mom with the other.

Schumer seems to be loving motherhood, posting regular photos of her little guy. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself and Gene at the beach, writing, “Would anyone be interested in seeing a documentary series of my pregnancy and birth?”

On that same post, a commenter asked her how she’d cope if her son was on the autism spectrum knowing that she has talked about her husband, Chris Fischer, being on the spectrum himself.

“How I cope?” Schumer responded. “I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting, and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that? I will pay attention and try and provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and Nascar not if he has ASD.”

