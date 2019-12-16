Amy Schumer Praises the 'Good, Kind' Kardashians and Kim Responds!

Amy Schumer loves Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

The 38-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to praise America's first family of reality TV, sharing a group photo from the season finale of their E! series.

"I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight," Schumer captioned the Instagram post. "I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are. They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian 😍😍😍 that's how I really feel."

Kim Kardashian West was quick to reply, commenting, "You are so sweet and this post is so kind! ❤️✨💋 thank you!!!"

Mutual friend of both ladies, Emily Ratajkowski, commented, "Hell yes."

Schumer hasn't held back on cracking jokes and pulling goof on the Kardashians in the past. In 2015, she pranked Kim and her husband, Kanye West, on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala, collapsing in front of them as they posed for pics. At the time, Schumer claimed Kim thought the moment was "really funny" and the ladies later posed for pictures together.

Khloe Kardashian wasn't quite as in on the joke later that year when Schumer made a joke about her while hosting Saturday Night Live. At the time, the comedian quipped, "We have to be a role model for these little girls, because who do they have? All they have, literally, is the Kardashians. Is that a great message for little girls? A whole family who take the faces they were born with as a light suggestion? And we used to have Khloe, you know? Khloe was ours. But then Khloe, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall and we have nothing."

At the time Khloe seemingly responded, writing, "No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a health journey. I don't care 4 the hate."

On the latest season of KUWTK, the family has gone through a series of ups and downs. Check out one of their most recent disagreements:

