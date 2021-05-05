Amy Schumer is getting emotional on her son, Gene's, second birthday. The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a sweet photo from her 2019 C-section with her husband, Chris Fischer, by her side.

"Today is our son’s birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris," Schumer captioned the post. "In this first photo while I was having a three hour C-section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone. I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams."

Schumer has previously opened up about Fischer being diagnosed with autism later in life, some of which played out in the couple's HBO Max docu-series, Expecting Amy.

"Also he has autism spectrum disorder. Being tested and diagnosed has helped us communicate and support each other better," she shared. "We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism."

Though Gene has not been diagnosed with the developmental disorder, Schumer acknowledges that her son has a higher chance of developing autism due to his family history.

"Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he’s anything like his father that is wonderful news," Schumer continued. "So on our baby's birthday where he held my hand tight and held me with his eyes I want to say I love you, thank you and happy birthday little Geenie panini. We love you as much as you love school busses. 🚌"

The couple hopes to have a second child in the future, despite Schumer's difficult first pregnancy.

"Oh God, I hope so," Schumer recently said of having a second kid on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We're trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it's like there's nothing better."

