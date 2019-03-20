Amy Schumer sat down with Seth Meyers on Wednesday's Late Night, and the comedian got real about why she revealed her husband's autism diagnosis in her new Netflix comedy special, Growing.

"We both wanted to talk about it because it's been totally positive," Schumer, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer, told Meyers.

"I think some people resist getting diagnosed… because of the stigma that comes along with it," she explained. "But the tools we've been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life so much more manageable."

In Growing, the 37-year-old comedian gets candid about her pregnancy and her marriage, and one particular revelation that grabbed headlines over the past week was that Fischer recently found out he has high-functioning autism -- what used to be called Asperger's syndrome.

"I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma," Schumer shared with Meyers. "I think a lot of people with autism who go undiagnosed when I think their life could be better if they got those tools."

Schumer also reiterated sentiments she shared in her stand-up special when she said it was because of Fischer's personality quirks possibly stemming from him being autistic, that she fell in love with him in the first place.

"And I wouldn't trade him in for anybody," Schumer said, with a heartfelt smile.

The comedian -- who surprised Meyers when she first came out from backstage wearing an enormous fake baby bump under a flowing dress that she later revealed to be just costume padding -- also opened up about her pregnancy, which she says has been "pretty tough."

"I didn't know pregnancies could be such a bummer," said Schumer, who revealed recently that she suffers from hyperemesis, a pregnancy complication that causes extreme nausea, exhaustion and dehydration. "I threw up a bunch of times on the way here."

For more on the comedian's difficult pregnancy journey, check out the video below. Schumer's new comedy special, Growing, is now streaming on Netflix.

