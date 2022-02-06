Amy Schumer Shares Rare Photo of Son Gene, Says She Feels 'Guilt' & ' Vulnerability' As A Mom
Amy Schumer is getting candid about her motherhood journey. On Sunday, the Trainwreck actress shared a picture of herself with her 2-year-old son Gene along with a message about parenting.
“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to,” she wrote next to the photo, which features a little heart emoji over her son’s face.
“Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!! ❤️🎀🤮😻🥒.”
Fellow celebrities and parents took to the comments to support the actress.
“Yep, that’s exactly how it is and feels. It’s beautiful and terrifying 💛,” Queer Eye's Tan France wrote. “All of this is true,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson added. “Amen. 😍,” fellow mama America Ferrera wrote.
Schumer, 40, and her husband Chris Fischer, 41, welcomed their little boy in 2019. The Snatched star has kept him largely out of the spotlight. In May the mother-of-one celebrated her son’s birthday with an emotional post dedicated to her husband.
"Today is our son’s birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris," Schumer captioned the picture of her husband during her C-section.
"In this first photo while I was having a three hour C-section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone. I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams."
In 2019, shortly after welcoming her baby boy, the comedian dished about motherhood to ET. "Oh god, it's the best," Schumer marveled. "I'm so lucky."
She continued about the new level of love she experienced. "I didn't know I could love someone that much no offense to my husband, who's here," she added. "But yeah, I think were both shocked by the level of love that's possible."
