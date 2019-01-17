Amy Schumer Slams Instagram Account for Photoshopping Her Image

Amy Schumer is not here for body shamers.

The 37-year-old actress, who's currently pregnant, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to blast an Instagram account that shared a Photoshopped snap of the Trainwreck star. The account showed a before and after pic of Schumer, pre- and post-editing, with the latter showing Schumer with an evened-out skin tone and slimmer jawline.

The account told their followers: "Like what [I] did with Amy Schumer? I will do that for you too."

Schumer was not pleased to discover the doctored photo and shared a screenshot of it along with her comment on the post. "Woof this is not good for our culture," Schumer wrote. "I like how I look and don't want to look like a carbon copy of this one type woman you feel is the best way to look."

Schumer has long since been against the retouching of photos and videos in which she appears. When it came time for her 2018 film, I Feel Pretty, she demanded that no editing take place on her body.

"I said, 'Do not retouch me in this movie. Do not retouch anything,'" she toldCBS Sunday Morning back in April. "You see my cellulite. You see my, my rolls, whatever….It's like, I feel great. And I just want, I want other women, other people to -- to feel good about themselves. And I think walking out of this movie you really do."

At the time, ET caught up with the comedian at the premiere of the flick, and she gushed about how supportive her husband, Chris Fischer, is of her insistence.

"I'm psyched I found that dude," she said. "He's really supportive and excited for me, and I think he's really proud of the movie, too. And the message it sends."

