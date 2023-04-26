'And Just Like That' Returns With Season 2 in June: Watch the Teaser
Season 2 of And Just Like That officially debuts on HBO Max in June. And ahead of the Sex and the City sequel series' return to the streaming platform, the franchise debuted the first teaser for the upcoming episodes. And like Cynthia Nixon's character says, "Life is full of surprises."
The minute-and-a-half-long clip shows Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis all returning as everyone's three favorite gal pals, Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte, as they continue to navigate the ups and downs of life and sex -- as well as parenting, podcasts and parties -- in New York City.
The teaser also shows a brief glimpse of John Corbett's anticipated return as Aidan, just as Carrie wonders if "maybe not everything" should be left in the past.
Corbett joins a star-studded cast, which includes the return of Sara Ramirez as Che, Sarita Choudhury as Seema, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa, Karen Pittman as Nya, Mario Cantone as Anthony, David Eigenberg as Steve, Evan Handler as Harry, Christopher Jackson as Herbert, Niall Cunningham as Brady, Cathy Ang as Lily and Alexa Swinton as Rose.
In addition to sharing the first teaser, Parker also took to Instagram to celebrate everyone involved in making season 2.
"Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter," she wrote. "Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have hoped or dreamt."
She added, "And to all of you, our beloved audience, who keep these stories alive. This one’s for you, Part 2."
And Just Like That season 2 premieres in June on HBO Max.
