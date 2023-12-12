It's safe to say, Anderson Cooper was caught off-guard by Gayle King when they were both guests on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The 56-year-old CNN journalist played a game on the Bravo show where he was asked about his romantic preferences. The questions became very racy, ranging from whether he does baby talk in the bedroom to if he would ever make a sex tape.

When asked about "bringing a third into the bedroom," Cooper said he would not do that, and Cohen seemed skeptical.

"Oh really?" Cohen teased his friend. "I forgot we're on TV."

YouTube

The questions continued until Cohen declared an end to the game, but King had one last question that caught everyone off-guard.

"Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?" the CBS Mornings co-anchor asked, causing Cooper to spit out the soda he'd been drinking all over the Clubhouse's carpet.

YouTube

"You OK, dear?" King asked Cooper. "Clean up on aisle three."

"The control room is freaking out in my ear because they know I'm silently freaking out," Cohen said. He then answered King, "Just because… mother's intuition."

The subject of threesomes between the longtime friends has come up before. In May, Cohen spoke about the subject on Sherri Shepherd's self-titled talk show, Sherri.

"We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson," Cohen quipped at the time. "That is what it would take because we are truly just friends."

RELATED CONTENT: