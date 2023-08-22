Whether you have plans to lounge by the pool or spend time at the beach basking in the sun this Labor Day, a new swimsuit will help you close out summer with a bang. If you're looking to expand your swimwear lineup before the season ends, Demi Moore-approved brand Andie Swim is currently marking down tons of their best-selling swimsuits.

Shop the Andie Swim Sale

Ahead of the holiday weekend, you can save up to 60% on Andie's tried and true swimsuits. Now is the perfect time to stock up on trending bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the top-rated brand, which recently collaborated with Mindy Kaling.

Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim creates supportive and size-inclusive swimsuits which range in size from XS to XXXL for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably. Many swim styles are available in two lengths: classic and long torso. Whether you prefer a trendy bikini or one-piece, Andie Swim's timeless swimwear silhouettes are on sale for your end-of-summer adventures.

Ahead, dive into the best swimsuit deals from the Andie Swim sale.

The Delray Top Andie Swim The Delray Top We're seeing ribbed swimwear everywhere this season. A scoop neckline and ribbed-glitter fabric bring a little something-something to this chic bikini top. $72 $58 Shop Now

The Hydra Top Andie Swim The Hydra Top We've all heard the "you can't wear white after Labor Day" rule but this stylish white crochet-lace top is an exception. With its ruffle neckline and scoop neckline, the stunning Hydra Top is a wardrobe staple. $72 $43 Shop Now

The High Waisted Bottom Andie Swim The High Waisted Bottom Andie Swim's high-waisted bottoms are a fan favorite for a reason. The chic bottoms provide full coverage and comfort to keep you going all day long. $56 $34 Shop Now

Symi Bottom Andie Swim Symi Bottom These low-rise bottoms feature ruched detailing in the back and a high leg cut for a more sophisticated look. $52 $31 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

