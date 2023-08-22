Sales & Deals

Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits Are Up to 60% Off for Labor Day Weekend

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Demi Moore Andie Swim
Andie Swim

Whether you have plans to lounge by the pool or spend time at the beach basking in the sun this Labor Day, a new swimsuit will help you close out summer with a bang. If you're looking to expand your swimwear lineup before the season ends, Demi Moore-approved brand Andie Swim is currently marking down tons of their best-selling swimsuits. 

Shop the Andie Swim Sale

Ahead of the holiday weekend, you can save up to 60% on Andie's tried and true swimsuits. Now is the perfect time to stock up on trending bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the top-rated brand, which recently collaborated with Mindy Kaling.

Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim creates supportive and size-inclusive swimsuits which range in size from XS to XXXL for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably. Many swim styles are available in two lengths: classic and long torso. Whether you prefer a trendy bikini or one-piece, Andie Swim's timeless swimwear silhouettes are on sale for your end-of-summer adventures.

Ahead, dive into the best swimsuit deals from the Andie Swim sale

The Nantucket One Piece
The Nantucket One Piece
Andie Swim
The Nantucket One Piece

The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.

$98$59
The Crete One Piece
The Crete One Piece
Andie Swim
The Crete One Piece

Sleek and elegant, this classic one-piece has an adjustable back-tie strap and underbust elastic for support.

$112$67
The Delray Top
The Delray Top
Andie Swim
The Delray Top

We're seeing ribbed swimwear everywhere this season. A scoop neckline and ribbed-glitter fabric bring a little something-something to this chic bikini top.

$72$58
The 90s High Waisted Bottom
The 90s High Waisted Bottom
Andie Swim
The 90s High Waisted Bottom

Complete your look with Andie's highest rise and cheekiest cut yet.

$56$45
The Belmar One Piece
The Belmar One Piece
Andie Swim
The Belmar One Piece

Andie Swim's Belmar One Piece offers a simple but stylish look with its v-neck crossover neckline and statement belt. 

$112$67
The Hydra Top
The Hydra Top
Andie Swim
The Hydra Top

We've all heard the "you can't wear white after Labor Day" rule but this stylish white crochet-lace top is an exception. With its ruffle neckline and scoop neckline, the stunning Hydra Top is a wardrobe staple. 

$72$43
The High Waisted Bottom
The High Waisted Bottom
Andie Swim
The High Waisted Bottom

Andie Swim's high-waisted bottoms are a fan favorite for a reason. The chic bottoms provide full coverage and comfort to keep you going all day long. 

$56$34
The Amor One Piece
The Amor One Piece
Andie Swim
The Amor One Piece

This adorable one-piece features a deep V-neckline with a waistline knot.

$112$90
The Symi Top
The Symi Top
Andie Swim
The Symi Top

Andie Swim's Symi Top is designed with chic ruching and Eco-Nylon fabric for the perfect fit.

$62$37
Symi Bottom
Symi Bottom
Andie Swim
Symi Bottom

These low-rise bottoms feature ruched detailing in the back and a high leg cut for a more sophisticated look.

$52$31

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long

Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson's Swimsuit Collections Are 25% Off

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends

15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Summer Style

18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $35 on Amazon

The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish