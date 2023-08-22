Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits Are Up to 60% Off for Labor Day Weekend
Whether you have plans to lounge by the pool or spend time at the beach basking in the sun this Labor Day, a new swimsuit will help you close out summer with a bang. If you're looking to expand your swimwear lineup before the season ends, Demi Moore-approved brand Andie Swim is currently marking down tons of their best-selling swimsuits.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, you can save up to 60% on Andie's tried and true swimsuits. Now is the perfect time to stock up on trending bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the top-rated brand, which recently collaborated with Mindy Kaling.
Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim creates supportive and size-inclusive swimsuits which range in size from XS to XXXL for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably. Many swim styles are available in two lengths: classic and long torso. Whether you prefer a trendy bikini or one-piece, Andie Swim's timeless swimwear silhouettes are on sale for your end-of-summer adventures.
Ahead, dive into the best swimsuit deals from the Andie Swim sale.
The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.
Sleek and elegant, this classic one-piece has an adjustable back-tie strap and underbust elastic for support.
We're seeing ribbed swimwear everywhere this season. A scoop neckline and ribbed-glitter fabric bring a little something-something to this chic bikini top.
Complete your look with Andie's highest rise and cheekiest cut yet.
Andie Swim's Belmar One Piece offers a simple but stylish look with its v-neck crossover neckline and statement belt.
We've all heard the "you can't wear white after Labor Day" rule but this stylish white crochet-lace top is an exception. With its ruffle neckline and scoop neckline, the stunning Hydra Top is a wardrobe staple.
Andie Swim's high-waisted bottoms are a fan favorite for a reason. The chic bottoms provide full coverage and comfort to keep you going all day long.
This adorable one-piece features a deep V-neckline with a waistline knot.
Andie Swim's Symi Top is designed with chic ruching and Eco-Nylon fabric for the perfect fit.
These low-rise bottoms feature ruched detailing in the back and a high leg cut for a more sophisticated look.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long
Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson's Swimsuit Collections Are 25% Off
16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends
15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer
16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Summer Style
18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $35 on Amazon
The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish