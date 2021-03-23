Andy Cohen Says Everyone's Been Mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian's Name

Andy Cohen was thrilled to return to a live studio audience during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, and decided to mark the occasion by dropping a big truth bomb.

The 52-year-old Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host opened up about interviewing the Kardashians for the new E! series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, and said he managed to shock the family in the process.

"I was talking to you backstage, I said, 'You talked to Khloé Kardashian,' and you said, 'I'm pronouncing her, we've all been, pronouncing her name wrong this whole time,'" host Fallon said.

"Yes, it's Khloé," Cohen replied, emphasizing the accent. "Khloé's the name."

Cohen, who has been pronouncing the Good American founder's name this way for years on WWHL, said the pronunciation was a revelation even to members of the reality star's famous family.

"I walked in, I go 'Khloé' and the other women go, 'Excuse me?' And Kris [Jenner] said, 'Yeah, that's actually really how it's pronounced,'" Cohen said of the Kardashian family matriarch. "There's a little thing on top of the name, why am I the only one that got that? I got the memo."

The longtime TV personality also opened up about the extensive process he went through to film at one of the reality TV family's Calabasas, California, homes in the middle of a pandemic.

"It was a trip going to the Kardashians' house. You've gotta go through all these gates. I had to get a COVID test before I went there," he shared. "I said, 'Oh you want to give me the results of the COVID test?' They said, 'Go to Khloé's and if the second gate opens, you're negative.' And the gate opened and I was like, 'Alright, I don't have COVID.'"

Cohen added of the family's at-home backdrop, "The lighting setup is very intense. They looked so beautiful, and they're all casually hanging out on these swings behind Khloé's house. It was wild."

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

