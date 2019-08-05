There's a handful of celebrities you'll probably never see on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

In a recent interview with AOL Lifestyle, Andy Cohen confessed that he has a list of stars he's blacklisted from his popular talk show.

"There are a few people," he admitted, without mentioning any names. "And you would be surprised, there are a few people who we have deemed 'not worth the trouble.'"

"Like, you can't talk about this and you can't ask about that," he continued. "Or there are a couple people who have been on the show that we deem too annoying to come back."

Though he kept quiet about which celebrities are on his list, Cohen confirmed none of those he's deemed "too annoying" happen to be Bravolebrities, including anyone from Real Housewives or Vanderpump Rules.

The reveal comes a week after Tituss Burgess declared Andy Cohen a "messy queen" via social media following his awkward appearance on WWHL. During his time on the show, the discussion became tense when Cohen asked Burgess about what it was like working with Eddie Murphy, who the talk show host claimed was "very problematic for the gays at one point."

"She can be a messy queen! Yes I said it!" the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star wrote in the comments section of one of his Instagram posts, seemingly referencing Cohen. "Don’t care he knows either! He should remember his talk show isn't an episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta! It's a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press."

"Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests," Burgess continued. "If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on TV he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being my self."

But Cohen doesn't seem to be paying any mind to the haters. Over the weekend, he celebrated his son Benjamin's 6-month birthday, sharing an adorable snap of the two hanging outdoors and soaking up the sun.

"6 months old today," he captioned it.

Hear more on Cohen in the video below.

