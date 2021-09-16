Andy Cohen Shares the One Question He Regrets Asking a Major A-Lister
Andy Cohen admits that he doesn't always get it right. On Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 53-year-old longtime Bravo host opened up about interviewing a big A-lister and popping an intense question.
"Is there one question that you've asked a guest that you now regret asking?" Cohen was asked.
"You know, we were running out of time in the show and I very flippantly asked Oprah Winfrey if she had ever swam in the lady pond and it sounded so flip, and it just wasn't the time and she was taken aback and maybe that," Cohen admitted.
The moment happened back in 2013 when Winfrey appeared on WWHL. When Cohen asked if she'd ever taken a dip in the lady pond, she firmly replied, “No, I have not. No. No.”
Cohen, who is openly gay, has asked the question of many guests before.
The single dad recently opened up to ET about dating now that he has his 2-year-old son, Ben.
"Oh my god. It's changed a lot," Cohen told ET of dating. "I think it's become harder in a way. There's just this subtext that's obvious without me saying it that's there, that was never there, obviously. You know what I mean? And so, to me, it's a high bar. I don't know. It's challenging, is the answer. It's challenging."
