Andy Cohen is back with his 1-year-old son, Benjamin.

The 51-year-old host was under quarantine for 12 days after testing positive for coronavirus, and on Tuesday, he shared a sweet picture of him finally getting to spend time with Benjamin. Cohen smiles at his son adoringly, who in turn rests his hand on his dad's shoulder.

"I've hosted reunions for years, but yesterday's was the best one yet. ♥️," Cohen wrote.

On his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, on Tuesday, Cohen talked about the emotional reunion.

"It was really sweet," he recalled. "His mouth was just wide open with delight. He was definitely delighted."

Last week, the Watch What Happens Live host said that being separated from his son was the hardest part of fighting coronavirus during an interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"I'll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from videos, because I can't see him, which is the very worst part of this entire thing," he said. "But he's great and his nanny [tested] negative."

On Monday, Cohen was back live on Radio Andy from his New York City apartment after feeling much better, and said that two doctors actually gave him the OK to see Benjamin on Sunday, but he added an extra day to make sure it was safe. Cohen said it took a total of 10 or 11 days for the virus to work through his system, and that he's been taking a lot of Tylenol and vitamin C, ingesting a lot of liquids and binge watching Game of Thrones to get through it. He also recommended that his listeners get a pulse oximeter, which measures the amount of oxygen in a person's blood.

"So, that's my pro tip, make sure you have Tylenol and a pulse oximeter in case you get this," he said.

