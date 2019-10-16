Andy Grammer's family is about to get a little bigger and he found a precious way to break the news to fans.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter posted a photo of himself, wife Aijia Lise and their 2-year-old daughter, Louisiana, all decked out in leather jackets and sporting long-haired wigs while striking their best hair-metal poses. Lise also proudly displays her growing baby bump in a white leopard-print dress for the image. Beside the adorable trio, the image reads in a fiery vintage font: "New band member joins the tour in 2020."

In the post's caption, the 35-year-old singer shared the gender of their second bundle of joy, writing, "WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER LITTLE GIRL AND I AM INSANELY, WILDLY, HYPERVENTILATINGLY EXCITED ABOUT IT."

"There is quite literally NOTHING I want to invest my time and life in more [than] another little girl," he continued. "Me and @aijiaofficial are getting another opportunity to raise a strong, playful, empowered little lady."

But Grammer didn't stop there. He also decided to offer a lengthy response to a question he often gets from fans: What is your favorite part of being a dad?

"Being in a state of infinite love. The love is so immense you couldn't possibly experience it all. I feel like I am overflowing anytime I'm with her," he wrote of Louisiana. "It's like God gives you a bucket to catch love with (your heart), and when you have a baby it just starts raining love."

"A big part of making headway in the equality of men and women on this planet rests on the relationship of Fathers and Daughters. I look forward to trying to be a better example of men to both of them," he later wrote.

In the caption, the crooner also jokingly speculated about how this baby-reveal post might be received by his second daughter down the road.

"Also, I love the idea that at some point in her life she will be in a conversation with someone and they'll ask, 'what's your family like?' And her response will be, (pulling up this photo) 'Well this is the photo of how they announced me being born 🙄...'"

Grammer concluded by proclaiming: "TO MY NEW LITTLE DAUGHTER EN ROUTE WE LOVE YOU INFINITELY AND CANNOT WAIT TO MEET YOU AND LOVE YOU AND GROW WITH YOU."

In August, the singer spoke with ET about his desire to write about fatherhood in his music, while also avoiding making cheesy music.

"It's really fun to try and figure out how to sing songs about that because those tend to be, in my opinion, the most important things about life," he gushed. "If you're trying to write pop music, sometimes that can be a dangerous area to get into because it can get kind of lame... When you do it correctly, it hits a chord for everybody."

He later mused: "When you have a baby, who is a 2-year-old, and they start bopping to what you're doing, you know you're onto something!"

