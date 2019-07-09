Angelina Jolie just wore the perfect dress for the summer.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star was photographed while out and about in Paris looking oh-so-stylish in a light and breezy look. Jolie, 44, looked radiant in a black-and-white striped maxi dress, which she paired with dark Louis Vuitton sunglasses, a beige scarf, tan heels and small hoop earrings.

The brunette beauty was accompanied by her famous godmother, Jacqueline Bisset, who looked equally as stylish in a red-and-white striped shirt, red blazer and white trousers. The two lovely ladies were all smiles as they waved to fans and photographers while leaving their hotel.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images

The day before, Jolie was snapped wearing a cream-colored silk slip dress during a photo shoot for a cosmetics company.

It's been an eventful week for the actress, as Disney released the new trailer for the Maleficent sequel on Monday. The trailer begins with Prince Phillip's (Harris Dickinson) proposal to Aurora (Fanning), which she is quick to accept. The sweet love between the two is interrupted when Maleficent (Jolie) learns of the news and demands they call it off because "love doesn't always end well."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie Is Glam and Gorgeous in New Paris Photo Shoot

Angelina Jolie Declares 'Love Doesn't Always End Well' in New 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Trailer

Angelina Jolie Becomes a Contributing Editor for 'Time' Magazine

Related Gallery