Angelina Jolie Becomes a Contributing Editor for 'Time' Magazine

Angelina Jolie has just added journalist to her resume.

The 44-year-old actress and activist joins Time magazine as a contributing editor, the publication announced on Wednesday. Jolie's pieces are set to focus "primarily on displacement, conflict and human rights," and will be published monthly on the magazine's global platforms.

The humanitarian's first piece will be published on World Refugee Day, June 20.

"As we mark World Refugee Day on June 20, it is an illusion to think that any country can retreat behind its borders and simply hope the problem will go away. We need leadership and effective diplomacy," Jolie expressed in a statement. "We need to focus on long-term peace based on justice, rights and accountability to enable refugees to return home. This is not a soft approach. It is the harder course of action, but it is the only one that will make a difference. The distance between us and the refugees of the past is shorter than we think."

This isn't the first time the Maleficent leading lady has penned an article for Time. She previously wrote an essay in April about the role of women in the peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

Aside from her Hollywood career, Jolie has made it her mission to help others and work alongside the UN Refugee Agency. The mother of six is also a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, traveling to foreign countries to meet with refugees and law makers.

For more on Jolie, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Still Spending Time With His Kids While Angelina Jolie Films Movie in New Mexico

Inside Angelina Jolie's Birthday Party for Daughter Shiloh

Meghan Markle Lands First Big Job Since Giving Birth to Baby Archie

Related Gallery