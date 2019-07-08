Angelina Jolie is looking lovely in Paris!

The 44-year-old actress was spotted in the French capitol early Monday, posing for a photo shoot for Guerlain, a perfume, cosmetics and skincare house.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star appeared to be in great spirits, as she was seen smiling and laughing as the paparazzi photographed her outside on a balcony.

For the shoot, Jolie was dressed in a beautiful white silk slip dress, styled with silver statement earrings and a bright red manicure. The rest of her beauty look was kept simple, with minimal makeup and her hair pulled back into a chic updo.

At one point, the actress also slipped out of the dress and into a luxurious white bathrobe with her hair held back in a towel. She was seen striking a series of poses, everything from waving to looking serious and sexy.

The rare Jolie sighting came just a few horrors after Disney dropped the new trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning.

The trailer begins with Prince Phillip's (Harris Dickinson) proposal to Aurora (Fanning), which she is quick to accept. The sweet love between the two is interrupted when Maleficent (Jolie) learns of the news and demands they call it off because "love doesn't always end well."

