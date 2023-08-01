Angus Cloud had completed work on his role in an upcoming monster thriller prior to his untimely death, ET has confirmed. The film is slated for an April 2024 release.

The Euphoria actor died on Monday, his family previously shared in a statement. He was 25.

The untitled Universal project from Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett is not yet complete and remains impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, although Cloud had finished his part of production, a source close to the project confirms to ET.

Cloud is featured alongside a cast that includes Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand and Will Catlett, according to Variety.

Cloud starred as Fezco on Euphoria from 2019 to 2022, on which he had pivotal storylines with Maude Apatow's Lexi and Javon Walton's Ashtray. The show also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi. With the beloved HBO drama renewed for a third season, but not yet filming, it is unclear how Cloud's death will be addressed in the show.

Cloud also appeared in films such as The Line and North Hollywood, and in music videos for Juice WRLD and Becky G.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family said in a statement on Monday. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Additionally, a source close to Cloud's family told ET, "Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief."

The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud's death in a statement to ET.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 AM, in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue," the OPD said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There's no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation."

In a separate statement to ET the Oakland Fire Department added, "This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Oakland Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of Euclid Ave in Oakland for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner. Cause of death is unknown. No further information from the Fire Department is available at this time."

TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reported that the OPD and OFD responded to a 911 call made by Cloud's mother. She reported a "possible overdose" and said her son did not have a pulse, according to the outlet. The outlet additionally reported that Cloud was pronounced dead on the scene.

In an August 2022 interview with ET, Cloud reflected on being honored by Variety on their "Young Hollywood" issue.

"It's a blessing, you feel me? Young Hollywood, that's crazy," he admitted. "I never would have thought I would have been in this position, so it's a real honor."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

