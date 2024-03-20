Anna Camp's new role in You season 5 is making fans say, "Aca-scuse me?"

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the Pitch Perfect actress, 41, joined the cast of the hit series starring Penn Badgley for its final season, which has yet to receive a release date.

In a tweet, the streaming service shared that Camp had been cast alongside The Flight Attendant alum Griffin Matthews, whose character also has a familial connection to the show's protagonist, Joe Goldberg, played by Badgley.

"Anna will play both Reagan and Maddie Lockwood — twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg and Griffin plays Teddy Lockwood — the snarky, yet loyal brother-in-law," Netflix wrote in their announcement.

The actor and actress will play the siblings of Joe's wife from season 4, Kate Galvin, played by Charlotte Ritchie.

The casting news comes just two weeks after Deadline first reported that season 5 had found a new woman to pique Joe's interest in The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline Brewer. According to a statement from Netflix's Tudum, the 31-year-old actress will portray Bronte, a "enigmatic and free-spirited playwright" who connects with Joe "over literature and loss."

"Bronte stokes in Joe a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become," the streaming service shared of the Orange Is the New Black actress' role in the upcoming season.

On March 8, Brewer confirmed her casting in the show via a post on Instagram, captioning a photo of the Deadline article, "Hello, @younetflix."

Madeline Brewer has been cast in 'You' season 5 - Getty Images

That same month, ET reported that the series would return for a fifth and final season after executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter confirmed that they'd always conceived the show as a "five-season journey." Season 4 saw Joe taking his bloody exploits to the U.K. after stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"We're proud to see how You has captivated audiences around the world, becoming an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series for Netflix US and Canada. "We're excited -- and a bit terrified -- to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: you are in for an unforgettable ending."

Following the season 4 finale, ET spoke with Badgley, 37, who said that a crazy ending was all but assured for fans who have stuck it out since season 1.

"He's probably going to be just quite unhinged, I guess," the Gossip Girl actor speculated.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in Netflix's 'You' - netflix

At the time, he also added that while he did not know the ending for sure, murmurings from Berlanti about how the show could end were promising, to say the least.

"I will say, Greg Berlanti pitched me on an end, and I thought it was brilliant," the actor shared. "I can't tell you what it is. He pitched it to me like a year and a half ago before I knew it was happening, season 4. He also told me how he thought it would end in season 5 and I thought, 'Yeah, that's great.'"

