Yes, it's been a whopping 17 years to the date since the late Anna Nicole Smith gave birth to Dannielynn Birkhead -- and Larry Birkhead is here to remind the world just how quickly time flies!

Larry took to Instagram on Thursday and paid homage to his and Anna Nicole's little girl with rare home video footage. He really tugged at the heartstrings with the post, which was set to Heather Headley's "I Wish." Some of the videos and photos feature Dannielynn as a little girl holding her sippy cup or opening presents on Christmas.

There are also photos of Anna Nicole holding Dannielynn when she was just a baby. Fast forward to more recent times, Dannielynn is seen all grown up wearing makeup and looking like a spitting image of her late mother. In his caption, Larry praised his daughter while also making a small joke about their strong father-daughter bond.

"You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine," Larry wrote. "Your mom would be so proud of you, I sure am ... By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever, I said yes, but I didn't have the heart to tell you there aren't any basements in Florida."

Larry sat down with ET in September of 2017, and opened up about how his daughter had been coping without her mother as she neared her teens. Smith died in February 2007 from an accidental overdose. She was 39.

"She is clinging to the female teachers," he shared. "She's clingy to her girlfriends' moms and she’ll say things like, 'Do you want to adopt me? Would you be my honorary mother?' She tends to do that a lot."

While the mother and daughter sadly had a short relationship -- Anna Nicole died five months after giving birth to her and Larry's only child -- the teen has paid tribute to her famous mom in special ways over the years. Most recently, at the Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala in May, Dannielynn sported a dress designed with images of Anna Nicole covering the top.

