Like mother, like daughter!

Dannielynn Birkhead proves the saying true, as evidenced by a new photo. On Father's Day, her dad, Larry Birkhead, shared a rare selfie with 16-year-old Dannielynn, the only daughter of Anna Nicole Smith. As continues to be the case with every new snap of the teenager, fans could not help but notice the resemblance between Dannielynn and her late mom.

"Having a great Father’s Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert. I’ve been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby," Larry captioned his Instagram post. "Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there! Of course we had to get here first, well because I’m old. 😆 #happyfathersday#oldschoolnewschool."

Meanwhile, in the comment section, fans praised Larry for raising her and pointed out the likeness between Anna Nicole and her only living child. As fans may recall, Anna Nicole's son Daniel tragically died in September 2006 of an accidental drug overdose while visiting his mother and newborn sister in the hospital.

"As a die hard fan of Anna Nicole," one comment read, "I must say Dannielynn is [the spitting] image of her beautiful mother."

Ron Davis/Getty Images

While the mother and daughter sadly had a short relationship -- Anna Nicole died in February 2007 after giving birth to Dannielynn five months earlier -- the teenager has paid tribute to her famous mom in special ways over the years. Most recently, at the Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala in May, Dannielynn sported a dress designed with images of Anna Nicole covering the top.

