Larry Birkhead has strong opinions about the new Netflix documentary about the late Anna Nicole Smith and mother of his 16-year-old daughter, Dannielynn.

In a statement to ET, Birkhead says he declined to participate in the documentary for a number of reasons.

"We declined to participate as I did not want my daughter in a overwhelmingly poorly reviewed cesspool of a project about her Mother, where some people were allowed to invent things and rewrite history," Birkhead said. "I am looking forward to a true definitive Anna Nicole project where her truth can be heard from her own perspective and by those that truly knew her the best and not just another 'wash, rinse and repeat' Anna Nicole project. Anna truly deserved better and that day will come."

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Ursula Macfarlane, the documentary is an unflinching look back on the late model and actress. According to Netflix, the film offers a "humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan -- better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007."

Netflix

Smith died on Feb. 8, 2007 in Hollywood, Florida. She was 39. She is survived by her 16-year-old daughter, who lives with Birkhead.

Earlier this month, Dannielynn kept her mother's memory alive with a fashionable statement, wearing a blouse featuring photos of Smith from some of her best Guess campaigns. She wore the outfit alongside her father at the Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, an annual tradition for the father-daughter duo.

At that same event, Birkhead celebrated the 20th anniversary of when he met Smith. Birkhead and Dannielynn later attended the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Prior to their arrival, Dannielynn got a private guitar lesson from legendary guitarist Richie Sambora.

RELATED CONTENT:

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Gets Sweetest 16th Birthday Surprise! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Anna Nicole Smith's Life and Career the Subject of Netflix Documentary

Dannielynn Birkhead Looks Like a Princess at the Kentucky Derby

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Honors Her Late Mom

Related Gallery