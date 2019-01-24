Anne Hathaway is not letting the haters ruin her new movie.

The 36-year-old actress stars alongside Matthew McConaughey in Serenity, but so far, film critics aren’t loving the noir thriller. On Thursday, the leading lady took to Instagram to comment on the negative reviews it's been getting to express that "not everyone has to like" the movie.

"We keep it real around here: some critics get @serenityfilm and, like me, find it interesting, moving, ambitious and different, and for some it just doesn’t work," she began. "That’s cool- there is no failure, only learned events, not everyone has to like everything, and the critical response doesn’t change my feelings about the movie."

"However, other people’s time and money are not to be taken for granted, so I just want to be clear: I endorse the movie, many critics don’t 😉," she continued, adding, "Anyway, wasn’t my @givenchyofficial skirt for the premiere rad? 💙."

ET was with Hathaway at Serenity's New York premiere, where the Oscar winner revealed that filming the emotional drama wasn't exactly easy. Serenity is about a fishing boat captain whose mysterious past comes back to haunt him when his ex-wife tracks him down with a desperate plea for help.

"I’m a nerd, so I just love that aspect of it, being with people who all believed in the same story and were willing to go out and be out in the ocean for 12 hours at a time and nobody complained and everybody dug deep and did the work together and had each other’s backs,” she said of her co-stars. "That’s always the part I love the most.”

