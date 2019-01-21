Anne Hathaway Says She's Giving Up Drinking For the Next 18 Years

After partying with Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, Anne Hathaway says she's giving up drinking for years to come.

The actress sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday and opened up about a night she can't even remember while shooting Serenity with McConaughey on the island of Mauritius.

"We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kinda -- have you guys ever had to go to a meeting hungover?" Hathaway asked the audience. "I was just kidna stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character."

"And at the end of it I said, 'Listen, I have a confession. I was hungover the entire time.' And he just goes, "Oh, really? I couldn't tell,'" Hathaway continued. "Then two days later we had another meeting and I showed up and said, 'Oh, now I can tell.'"

Going into a business meeting hungover isn't the only reason the Oscar winner decided to give up the drink. Her 2-year-old son, Jonathan, played a big role in the decision.

"I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings," Hathaway explained.

"I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one," the actress added.

"Yeah. That's another reason I don't want kids," DeGeneres quipped.

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman -- who tied the knot in 2012 -- welcomed their little boy in April 2016.

The actress' new steamy noir drama, Serenity, reunites her with McConaughey, who previously appeared alongside her in the 2014 sci-fi drama Interstellar. The film also stars Diane Lane, Jason Clarke and Djimon Hounsou, and hits theaters Jan. 25.

