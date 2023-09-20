Anthony Anderson is responsible for paying his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, $20,000 per month in spousal support -- and that number could go even higher.

According to their divorce judgment, rendered on Wednesday and obtained by ET, Anderson's base rate is set at $20,000, but that amount will increase in the event that Anderson's annual earnings rise above $2 million.

Should that happen, the Black-ish star will be responsible for paying an additional 20 percent of the income.

The judgment also divided assets between the former couple, with Anderson keeping their 2004 Land Rover and their home in Encino, California. Meanwhile, Stewart will keep their shared home in Houston, Texas, and their 2022 Mazda.

Another shared property -- a pair of burial plots at Inglewood Park Cemetery -- will be sold and the profits split between the two.

Stewart filed for dissolution of marriage in March 2022 in Los Angeles County Courts, citing "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for the split.

Alvina had previously filed for divorce back in September 2015, requesting primary custody of their two now-adult children, Kyra and Nathan, as well as spousal support. However, in 2017, she filed to dismiss her divorce petition and reconciled with the Black-ish star.

