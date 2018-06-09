Anthony Bourdain's Death Reveals No Signs of Foul Play, French Prosecutor Says

Authorities have found no evidence of foul play in Anthony Bourdain's death.

French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told the Associated Press on Saturday that the famed food critic and TV personality -- who was found dead in his hotel room in Kraysersberg, France, on Friday -- didn't appear to put much planning into his suicide.

“There is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment,” Rocquigny said, adding that a medical expert had concluded that there was no evidence of violence.

According to Rocquigny, toxicology tests are being performed on Bourdain's body to help investigators understand if he took medication or other drugs.

Bourdain's body was discovered by his close friend Eric Ripert, a French chef with whom he was filming his CNN series, Parts Unknown. "Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many," Ripert wrote on Twitter on Friday. "I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones."

Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, and girlfriend, Asia Argento. See more on his death in the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

