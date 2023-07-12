Anthony Michael Hall Welcomes Son at 55 With Wife Lucia

Anthony Michael Hall is no longer the last man standing. He and his lovely wife, Lucia, have officially welcomed their baby boy!

The 55-year-old actor gushed to People about the new bundle of joy, who was born June 1 and weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces. The couple named the baby boy Michael Anthony Hall II. Hall, who was born Michael Anthony Hall but had to change it to Anthony Michael Hall when he joined the Screen Actors Guild in 1976, explained to the magazine why they named the baby boy after him.

"I knew I did want to name him Michael and my wife also loved that name, even before she met me," he said. "So we've shared that, and then we decided to go with the suffix so he's Michael Anthony Hall II because there are a lot of juniors in the world. There's nothing wrong with that, but we figured we wanted to keep that full name."

Noting that the first month of parenting is "wild," Hall also took the opportunity to praise his wife while noting that the baby boy was born with quite the appetite.

"She was really amazing with it. She's very healthy and has great genes, so it was all smooth and other than being a little sleep deprived now, really great," he said.

Hall added, "And she's been breastfeeding -- we have a big boy. In between his breastfeeding, I get to give him his bottles, and I can tell you, this kid has some appetite. He was born 9 lbs. 7 oz at Cedars Sinai, and we were there for four days. And fortunately, when we came back home the next day, he just connected with his mom and she's been feeding him and taking care of him, as have I, ever since."

It was back in February when the Breakfast Club star announced that he and his 32-year-old wife were expecting their first child. People was first to report on Lucia's pregnancy.

"My wife Lucia and I are so blessed, happy and proud to announce on this Valentine's Day, that we are expecting our first child this summer," Hall wrote alongside photos of him and a pregnant Lucia. "❤️Thank You Heavenly Father!🙏🏻Sending our heartfelt thanks to our loving families & friends who are celebrating our great news with us today. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

"I love you ❤️," Lucia wrote under the sweet baby announcement.

Hall and Lucia were first linked in 2016 when the actor began sharing photos of the pair out on date nights. The went on to co-star in the 2017 film War Machine. They later got engaged in Italy in early fall of 2019, before tying the knot in 2020.

Congrats!

