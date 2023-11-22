Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington have decided to call off their engagement.

"After extensive discussions and contemplation during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have mutually chosen to go their separate ways," Porowski's rep tells People. "While they maintain a deep respect for each other, as they envisioned their future together, it became evident that their paths were diverging."

Porowski and Harrington are currently prioritizing their professional endeavors and seeking support from friends during this period of transition, the 39-year-old TV personality's rep adds.

Porowski, known for his role on Queer Eye and set to host the upcoming National Geographic series No Taste Like Home, had announced his engagement to Harrington in November 2022 after a three-year courtship. The chef and author humorously posted a selfie on Instagram to share the news, expressing hope for clearer wedding photos.

Harrington, a brand strategy director, echoed the joyous news on his Instagram account with affectionate photos, including a playful snapshot in zombie-themed makeup.

In September, Porowski celebrated his bachelor weekend at Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tennessee, with the company of friends including Tan France, Gigi Hadid, and Benji Pasek.

Detailing the rapid progression of their relationship during the pandemic to People, Porowski shared that what was supposed to be a short visit to Austin turned into an extended stay due to New York City's shutdown. The couple not only weathered the challenges of the pandemic together but also decided to foster a dog, transforming their relationship dynamics.

Looking ahead, Porowski's upcoming series, No Taste Like Home, promises a global culinary adventure, featuring destinations such as South Korea, Italy, New York, and Texas. Teaming up with a celebrity guest with familial ties to each location, the show explores the rich tapestry of culinary traditions and their connection to culture.

Season 8 of Queer Eye -- set in New Orleans, Louisiana -- will premiere Jan. 24 on Netflix.

